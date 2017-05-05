M6 closures to take place next week

The M6 is scheduled to close for two consecutive nights to allow essential work to be carried out to a footbridge, says a motorway service provider.

Moto advises that the motorway will be closed southbound between Junctions 32 and 33, between 10pm and 6am on Tuesday May 9 and northbound between the same hours on Wednesday May 10.

The closures are to allow a new roof to be installed on the footbridge linking both sides of Lancaster Services.

The A6 will be used as a diversion route and Moto is now warning people who live along the A6 south of Lancaster to expect more traffic than usual.

A spokesman for Moto Hospitality Ltd, operators of Lancaster Services, said: “We apologise for any inconvenience this work may cause to local residents and drivers but re-roofing the footbridge is a major structural task that cannot be undertaken with vehicles passing beneath.”