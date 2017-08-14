Man cut out of car after 'serious crash' on M55

A man was cut out of his car following a serious accident on the M55, say fire services.

The man was suspected to have suffered possible spinal injuries and was rescued from his car after crews cut the roof off.

The two-car crash happened close to junction 3 of the westbound carriageway at around 8pm on August 13.

Travellers making their way home from the Blackpool Airshow were caught in major tailbacks after the motorway was closed for around three hours to allow emergency services to tend to the casualty.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "We were called to reports of a two-car collision on the motorway.

"One man was reported to be trapped.

"Paramedics were concerned the man may have suffered spinal injuries so we released the man by cutting the roof off his Skoda Superb.

"The man was conscious and speaking to us. His injuries were not thought to be life threatening.

"He was then placed on a long board and taken to Royal Preston Hospital by ambulance."

No other people were injured as a result of the accident.

Highways England confirmed that the motorway completely re-opened at 11.30pm.