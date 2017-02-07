Man suffers suspected spinal injuries after crash

Crews from Blackpool cut a man from his car following a collision in the Wrea Green area.

Two engines from Blackpool attended the two-car accident by the Grapes Pub on Station Road at around 6.45pm on 6 February, say Fire Services.

Firefighters used hydraulic cutting equipment to release the man safely from his car after ambulance crews suspected a spine injury.

Watch Manager Pat Thomson said: "The Fire Service attended a Road Traffic Collision in Wrea Green where one male had suffered suspected neck and spine injuries. Crews worked with ambulance services and the police to successfully release the male from the vehicle. He was transferred to hospital. It is not currently thought his injuries were life threatening."

The man was taken to Blackpool Victoria by ambulance.