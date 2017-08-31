Poulton man's lucky escape after windscreen smashed in freak accident

A Poulton man had a lucky escape when a piece of timber from a builder's lorry plunged through his car windscreen in Wesham.

Police say the man, who is in his 50s, was driving along Weeton Road near to the A585 junction at around 10.45 on August 30 when the incident happened.

The man is said to have suffered serious injuries to his hand but said his steering wheel, which blocked the path of the piece of wood, most likely saved his life.

He said: "A pìece of wood came off builder's flat bed lorry going in opposite direction towards Weeton. The steering wheel saved my life but my right hand got badly injured."

Police are now trying to trace the owner of the builder's lorry.

A police spokesman said: "Emergency services were called after a piece of timber came through the windscreen of a man's car. The builder's lorry was not at the scene when the police attended.

"The man was taken to hospital for treatment for a severe hand injury.

"Enquiries are on-going to trace the owner of the vehicle."

The road was closed for a short time.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference of 0423 of August 30