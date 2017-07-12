Search

Prom to close for essential repairs

The Promenadewill be closed at the junction of Talbot Rd from10am2pm today.

The Promenadewill be closed at the junction of Talbot Rd from10am2pm today.

0
Have your say

A major road will be closed today to allow United Utilities to carry out essential repairs.

The Promenade will be closed at the junction of Talbot Rd from 10am–2pm today.

A spokesman for Blackpool Council apologised for the inconvenience.