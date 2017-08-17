Road blocked in Anchorsholme after two-car crash

A road was partially blocked in Anchorsholme after two cars collided in a late night crash, say police.

Emergency services were called out to Anchorholme Lane near to the Esso garage and Lidl at around 10.15pm on August 16 following the crash between a BMW and an Audi TT.

Fire crews from Bispham attended but nobody was trapped or had to be rescued, they said.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "We were called out to reports of a crash where the cars were leaking fluid and smoke was said to be coming from a car.

"Thankfully, nobody was trapped. Three males and one female, who were in the cars, were all conscious and breathing and reported only minor injuries."

Police were called to assist in traffic management in the area while the cars were recovered.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "We were called by a witness who heard a loud bang and saw two vehicles crashed in the road.

"The road was partially blocked while the vehicles were recovered."

Pictures from the scene show the aftermath of the crash with debris strewn across the road and a badly damaged car.