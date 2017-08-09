Road closed after man hit by car in Thornton

A Thornton road has been closed after a man was knocked over by a car, say police.

The accident happened at around 11.40am on Fleetwood Road North close to the post office and zebra crossing.

The man, who is in his 60s has suffered what are believed to be minor injuries.

A spokesman for the police said: "We were called to reports of a man who was involved in a collision with a car.

"The ambulance service are at the scene.

"The road has been closed in both directions."