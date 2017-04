The main Preston to Blackpool road was partially blocked by a collision near Kirkham causing rush hour hold-ups at teatime today.

Police say the smash was at a spot on the A583 Kirkham Bypass where there was a collision earlier in the day.

The second incident happened just before 5pm, causing a blockage on the eastbound side of the highway.

There were reports of queueing traffic and lengthy delays. But there was no news of any casualties.