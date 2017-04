Northern Rail will operate two trains an hour from Blackpool during strike action this week.

Members of the RMT union are walking out on Friday in an ongoing row over the introduction of driver only operations.

An hourly service will operate between Blackpool North and Manchester Airport.

Hourly trains will also run between Blackpool North and Burnley Central.

Services will start later and finish earlier than normal.

No trains will operate from Blackpool South during the 24-hour strike.