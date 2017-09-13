Tram disruption after storm Aileen

Some trams in Blackpool are experiencing delays after storm Aileen caused damage to the network, says Blackpool Transport.

Trams on the southbound route were forced to terminate at Manchester Square earlier this morning after the overhead line was damaged.

Engineers closed the section of line between Manchester Square and Starr Gate while they made repairs, although some issues and delays are still on-going.

A spokesman for the company said: "On this morning’s inspection of the overhead line, at approximately 7.45am, some damage to a support wire was found near Waterloo Road.

"This damage is believed to have been caused by the high winds last night.

"To repair the wire the power to the overhead had to be removed.

"The overhead team had the repair completed and power restored in 20 minutes.

"This required one tram to be turned short at Manchester Square."

Delays were experienced to other services throughout the morning.