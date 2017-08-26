Two people cut from car after smash at infamous junction

Two people were trapped in the wreckage of their car following a crash at a notorious St Annes junction.

The driver and passenger had to be cut from the vehicle by firefighters from St Annes station after their blue Vauxhall Viva collided with a silver Vauxhall Corsa between St Leonards Road West and St Davids Road North in St Annes.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 2pm.

The two people who had been riding in the Viva were assessed by paramedics and taken to hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was unharmed.

Both cars have now been removed and the road has been reopened.