Tree recycle will help preserve sand dunes

Green-conscious residents have wasted no time taking steps to make sure their Christmas trees go back to nature.

St Annes In Bloom volunteers are taking over the collection of festive trees for recycling this year – and have already had a responses galore from householders eager to plan ahead.

The collection scheme, which culminates in the collected trees being planted on the beach to help maintain the dunes, was previously organised by Fylde Liberal Democrats and has proved increasingly popular.

Coun Tony Ford, who is involved with both groups and will again be leading organisation of the collections, said residents in the collection area, limited to St Annes, would notice no difference to the process, but it is certainly proving popular.

“We have contacted past users of the service to let them know about the changes and update them on contact details,” said Coun Ford.

Collections can be arranged by texting 07933 275048 or emailing carollanyon@hotmail.com