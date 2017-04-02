Tribute to showbusiness legend Duggie

Tributes have been paid to former entertainer and theatre producer Duggie Chapman following his death at the age of 81.

Duggie, who was based in Blackpool’s South Shore, produced stage shows for more than 50 years and made more than 100 appearances on BBC radio.

He was awarded an MBE in 2009 for services to light entertainment.

Ruth Eastwood, manager of Blackpool’s Grand Theatre, said: “Duggie was a really good friend of the Grand, such a generous supporter in so many ways and especially well renowned for his pantomimes and nostalgia shows.

“He was really proud of his collection of historic film about Blackpool and had been helping with preparations for the town’s new museum.

“He will be really missed and my thoughts are with his wife Beryl.”

Duggie, born in Burnley, was a prolific variety performer from his teens and moved into producing, initially in Jersey, when he was just 23.

He settled in Blackpool in 1962 as, in his words, it was ‘the place to be’ in showbusiness at the time.

Comedian Phil Walker said he was “one of the legends of entertainment who was a great ambassador for Blackpool and the Fylde”, while a spokesman for Lytham’s Lowther Pavilion, where Duggie also regularly staged popular nostalgia shows, said: “We are very sad to hear of the passing of our great friend and passionate theatre maker, Duggie Chapman.

“He will be sorely missed by all.”