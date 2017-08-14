Tribute to veteran Lib Dem councillor

A former Lib Dem councillor and parliamentary candidate who served Blackpool in the 80s has died.

Christopher Heyworth, 71, died on Saturday night after suffering a cardiac arrest at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

The dad-of-one was known for his work as a councillor for both Warbreck and Bispham wards, and ran as the Liberal Democrat candidate for Blackpool North in 1979, 1983, and 1987.

His stepson Damian Grady, 48, said: “He was very, very intelligent. He was a very fun-loving kind of guy and used to teach English at Blackpool and The Fylde College.

“He was very much into poetry. He had some very small stuff published online, but he would regularly attend poetry events in Blackpool and also in Shrewsbury and Warwick.

“He loved music and the arts, and he was a prolific Facebook poster.”

Doug Green, former Liberal Democrate for Squires Gate ward, said: “He was elected when I was first a councillor between 1979 and 1983.

“He was a very good speaker.He was a good parliamentary candidate for Blackpool North and was the chair of the North West Liberals at that time. He will be sadly missed.”

Christopher was married to Anne Heyworth, a fellow councillor. She died in January 2012.

He is survived by stepson Damian, stepdaughter-in-law Alison, and lifelong friend and housemate Kevan Benfold.

His funeral will take place at a time, date and location to be arranged.