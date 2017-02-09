Tributes to former Fylde mayor Ron

Tributes have been paid to former Fylde mayor Alderman Ron Wilson, who has died at 87.

Alderman Wilson, who was mayor in 2005-6, served on the council for more than 20 years after first being elected to represent St Annes’ Ashton ward in 1984.

He served a term as deputy mayor in 1991-92 and was appointed an honorary alderman in 2007.

He and wife Hilda, also a former Fylde councillor, celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary last year and had three sons, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Fylde Council leader Coun Sue Fazackerley said: “Honorary Alderman Ron Wilson was a man who commanded respect across the political spectrum.

“Ron was just and fair, working tirelessly for the good of his electorate in Ashton ward and was a shining example of the best in local government, acting always in the true spirit of those who serve their community in the role of local councillor.

“After retiring from the council and becoming an honorary alderman, and even when his health was declining, together with Hilda, his attendance was guaranteed at all the council functions to which aldermen are invited.

“He was a gentle man and a gentleman and will be greatly missed by those who had the privilege to know him.”

Alderman Wilson, who represented the Ratepayers’ Association on the council, hailed from Staffordshire and served in the RAF for two years before becoming an officer of HM Customs and Excise.

He moved to Fylde in the 1970s and son Andrew said: “He loved this area and was really prided himself on being apolitical and looking after the interests of the people he represented.”

A founder of Our Lady junior football club in St Annes, he was also a life member of the town’s cricket club.

Alderman Wilson’s funeral will be held at Our Lady Star of the Sea RC Church, St Annes on Tuesday at 10am.