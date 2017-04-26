Trooping in park in their hundreds, by George!

Stanley Park played host to hundreds of Blackpool scouts at they celebrated their patron saint.

Around 500 youngsters aged six to 18, and 250 scout leaders took part in the festivities for St George’s Day on Sunday.

Scouts celebration day in Stanley Park, Blackpool. The youngster paraded from the Italian Garden to the Band Stand were they made their promise. Picture by Paul Heyes

The scouts, from 25 groups across the resort, renewed their promise.

Philip Mather, promotion and publicity manager for Blackpool District Scout Council, said: “Some brilliant fun, and adventure was had by everyone, with activities taking place all over the park.

“As part of our promise to help other people, every member of the district attending was invited to bring a piece of clothing to make up a St George’s Day Flag, as part of a big art project on the day.

“The afternoon of celebration concluded with a march from the Italian Gardens to the bandstand, where a short reflection took place about the day.”

Activities at the park included using bucket stilts, drumming at the bandstand, dodgeball, Jenga and a sack race, he said.