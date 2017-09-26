TV dream comes true for Jenny

An appearance on TV’s X-Factor was a dream come true at last for singer Jenny Ball – and came about purely by chance after years of trying for the big breakthrough.

Jenny, 25, has been a full-time vocalist since leaving school and has long been a familiar face at Fylde coast nightspots such as Viva and further afield, performing alongside stars such as Shayne Ward and Joe Longthorne.

As far as the big TV spotlight is concerned, however, it has always been a case of ‘so close and yet so far’ - until now.

After a bid for a breakthrough via Junior Stars In Their Eyes, Jenny twice reached Britain’s Got Talent auditions and also twice aimed for success via The Voice, reaching the final 100 on the most recent occasion.

She was biding her time, wondering when the next opportunity might come along and enjoying some hard-earned leisure time in Blackpool bar Peek-a-Booze when two X-Factor scouts walked in and said they were in the area looking for candidates.

“I explained my background, gave them a couple of songs and the next I heard I had been invited to take part in the show,” she said. “It all happened very quickly and I am so pleased to have finally made that big TV appearance.”

A former student of Lytham St Annes Technology and Performing Arts College, Jenny lives in St Annes with partner Joanne. She is sworn to secrecy as to what happens next but friends and family, notably dad Bart, mum Ann and brother Harrison, all also in St Annes, are eagerly looking forward to watching the next stages.

X-Factor continues on ITV this weekend.