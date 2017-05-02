Two house fires spark 999 alerts

Crews from Blackpool attended two house fires on Bank Holiday Monday.

Firefighters from South Shore and Blackpool arrived at the first incident at around 1.30pm on Belmont Avenue.

The house was empty at the time of the fire and crews used a hose-reel to extinguish the ground floor fire.

The second incident was reported around an hour later at 2.30pm on George Street.

A spokesman for Lancashire fire services said of the fire: "Two fire engines from Blackpool were called to a fire involving a dryer at a house on George Street. Firefighters made the scene safe on the first floor of the property and stayed at the scene for 10 minutes."

No injuries were reported in either incident.