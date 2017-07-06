Two young girls pulled from sea in emergency rescue

Two lucky young girls were rescued from the sea near Central Pier after lifeboat teams heard their desperate screams for help, says the Coastguard.

Crews from RNLI Blackpool were able to reach the girls, who were already starting to go under the water, in record speed after they spotted the unfolding emergency while out on a training exercise on Wednesday evening.

The D class lifeboat was only 100 metres away from the scene and reached the girls, thought to have been around 11-years-old, within 30 seconds.

Lifeboat crews said that they had already warned the girls minutes before the incident about not going out of the depth.

A spokesman for the RNLI said: "We were out on our weekly training exercise when we heard the girls screaming.

"If we hadn't already been in the water I dread to think what could have happened to them.

"They were very fortunate that our boat was already in the water and we managed to get to them within 30 seconds.

"If it had been left any later - the situation could have quickly become critical.

"The tide comes in so quickly on that part and the coast and girls were warned about 15 minutes beforehand not to go out of their depth."

The news comes after it was revealed that the RNLI lifeboat at Blackpool has been launched around 25 times so far this year this and crews are now warning people in the area to respect the water.

Blackpool RNLI volunteer Lifeboat Operations Manager, Keith Horrocks MBE said: "When the weather is nice lots of people head to the beach but it’s important to remember that the sea is still very cold even when the sun is out.

"People swimming in the sea can experience cold water shock, a potential killer that causes them to gasp for breath, swim hard and thrash around.

"We would urge anyone who gets into difficulties in the sea to follow the advice of the RNLI Respect the Water campaign and ‘float to live.’

"Floating for 60 – 90 seconds will let you regain control of your breathing and your survival chances will greatly increase.

"Please #RespectTheWater never swim alone & always make sure someone is watching you from the shore and is able to call for help if you get into difficulty. "

A spokesman for the Ambulance Service said: "We received a call from the coastguard to come out to the Prom to two girls who had been pulled out of the water.

"They were taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital. They were conscious and breathing and not thought to have been life threatening."