UPDATE: Police probe 'collision' during anti-fracking protest outside business

A group of anti-fracking protesters were this morning refusing to let vehicles leave a concrete firm, police say.

Around 10 to 12 protesters arrived outside Moore Readymix, in Snowdon Road, St Annes, at around 7am, a spokesman said.

They were dressed in army clothing and had speakers playing loud music in the middle of the road, he added.

Officers were at the scene, and are now investigating a 'minor collision between a protester and a Mitsubishi' vehicle', he also said.

"The injured party received very minor injuries and the driver will be spoken to," he said.

No arrests were made.

Protesters had previously told police they 'were not going to let vehicles through', the spokesman said.