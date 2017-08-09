Upset about Human League’s no-show? Late announcement not deliberate, Festival bosses pledge

Lytham Festival organisers have refuted claims made by angry Human League fans they were deliberately not told the headline set had been axed until the last minute.

The 80s synth pop legends were forced to pull their Friday night slot after a band member was suddenly taken ill.

Midge Ure performed an extended set with thousands of fans only told once his set had finished – after 10pm – that Human League would not be appearing.

Fans – some of whom have called for refunds – have claimed organisers knew earlier in the evening that the Don’t You Want Me stars would not be performing and only told fans at the last minute so not to miss out on drink and food sales at the venue on the Green.

A spokesman for Lytham Festival promoters Cuffe and Taylor said: “As we said on Friday evening, a member of The Human League was taken seriously ill and this left the band unable to perform.

“Unfortunately this was completely out of our hands but thankfully Midge Ure was able to extend his set,

“Fans of the band will have since seen the statements they have made on their own social media channels reiterating what we said.

“It was not clear until during Midge’s performance that The Human League would not be able to perform so we were unable to inform the audience until the end of his set. “We were able to relay a message to Midge’s band so the set could be extended.”

Despite the sudden illness, the group was able to play at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on the Saturday night.

More than 60,000 fans watched star acts - including Olly Murs, Hacienda Classical and Madness – over five nights with businesses reporting booming trade.

On Facebook at the weekend, Human League said: “One of the band members was taken ill quite suddenly late in the evening and was barely able to stand let alone perform so we had a very difficult and uncomfortable decision to make.

“The person in question was treated by one of the onsite paramedics and returned to the hotel to rest.

“We thank you all for your concern and we are happy to say they are feeling a little better this morning.

“Again, our sincere apologies for this turn of events.”