VIDEO: Police probe 'collision' during anti-fracking protest outside business

A group of anti-fracking protesters refused to let vehicles leave a concrete firm this morning, police said.

Around 10 to 12 protesters arrived outside Moore Readymix, in Snowdon Road, St Annes, at around 7am, a spokesman said.

Protesters outside Moore Readymix earlier this morning

Some were dressed in army fatigues and had speakers playing loud music in the middle of the road, he added.

Officers were called to the scene, and are now investigating a 'minor collision between a protester and a Mitsubishi vehicle', he also said.

"The injured party received very minor injuries and the driver will be spoken to," he said.

No arrests were made and the incident was caught on camera. The footage, which contains strong language, has been made available online. Viewer discretion is advised.

Protesters had previously told police they 'were not going to let vehicles through', the police spokesman said.

Moore Readymix has since pledged to stop supplies of concrete to Cuadrilla's site at Preston New Road in Little Plumpton.

