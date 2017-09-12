Volunteers wanted for beach clean-up

Volunteers will be giving St Annes’ sands a spruce up later this week as part of the Great British Beach Clean - and more are invited to take part.

The Lancashire Wildlife Trust is organising the event as part of the national initiative led by the Marine Conservation Society.

Emily Parr of Lancashire Wildlife Trust at St Annes beach with Lucy Bridge and children Neo, four and Harrison, five.

In turn, the events around the UK are part of the International Coastal Cleanup, during which information will be gathered about the type and amount of litter collected, to give a global snapshot of the problem.

Emily Parr of the Lancashire Wildlife Trust (pictured), said: “Fortunately, on the Fylde Coast there is already a great network of regular beach cleans.

“Friday’s event will be slightly different as it is an opportunity to collect data about specifically what types of litter they are finding. Once there is a clearer picture of the quantities of specific items, more focused action can be taken to combat that.”

Friday’s St Annes clean-up starts from North Beach car park at 11am.

Details from Emily on 07734 301320 or eparr@lancswt.org.uk