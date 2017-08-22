War memorial’s listed status boosted

A Fylde war memorial has had its listed building status upgraded.

The elevation of the memorial in St Annes’ Ashton Gardens to Grade II* from Grade II means it is now among the top eight per cent of listed structures in the country.

The memorial, unveiled in 1924, was first listed in 1994 and its upgrade follows a review of war memorials across the country by Historic England.

The designer of the memorial, in a modernist style in ashlar stone, was Thomas Smith Tait, a prominent Scottish architect.

It also features bronze sculptures designed by Lancastrian Walter Marsden.

Reasons cited by Historic England for the elevation in status included sculptural, architectural, design and historical interest, group value, as it lies within the Grade II-listed Ashton Gardens and rarity.

Paul Drinnan, Fylde Council’s regeneration and design manager, said: “The war memorial is a poignant and striking reminder of those who gave their lives in wars and conflicts and expresses many of the emotions associated with these events.

“It is associated with both a prominent international designer and a well-known and respected sculptor, an obvious centrepiece within Ashton Gardens with a striking design and amazing sculptural qualities.

“Its elevation to Grade II* is most warranted.”

There are 205 listed buildings within Fylde, including Lytham Hall, with Grade I status. The White Church, Fairhaven, St Michael’s Church at Kirkham and Lytham Hall dovecote are among the others listed as Grade II*