Who’s next for a lie down?...Runners to push bed 10k for children’s hospice

Staff and students from Rossall School are taking part in a bed push in aid of Brian House Children’s Hospice.

A team of pupils and staff from the independent school will push a hospice bed from Gynn Square to the Pleasure Beach and back, as part of the Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k Fun Run on Sunday May 7.

In years gone by, the nurses and supporters at Trinity Hospice and Brian House used to stage an annual bed push to raise funds and last year Rossall School decided to revive the old tradition.

In 2016 the staff and students made incredible time, completing the race (with the bed!) in just 63 minutes on a very hot day.

Just before the Easter break a group of Sixth Formers went along to Brian House and met little Elizabeth Welsh of Blackpool, who helped out with the photo by trying the bed for size! The school has set up a Justgiving page and hopes to raise £1,000.

Last year sponsorship for the Rossall bed push topped £850.

People can enter online at www.blackpoolfunrun.com.

The course along the Promenade, starting and finishing at the Savoy Hotel, has a reputation for being one of the fastest in the region – the winning time last year was just 33 minutes.