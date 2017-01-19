WI member gets some special effects treatment from guest

By Val Andrews

St Annes WI

Not many ladies go out for an afternoon, intent on meeting friends for a chat and a cup of tea, only to find themselves with a nasty bruise and a bullet wound on their cheek.

This is just what happened to Past President Jan Hood at the last meeting of St Annes on Sea WI.

This was not, however, a matter for the police, it was an excellent example of one of Melanie Doyle’s special make up effects.

Melanie is a film and television make up artist, who also runs her own make up school.

As well as the practical demonstration she talked amusingly about working on such block busters as Downton Abbey, the use of prosthetics and those life-like babies that are really just silicone.

On display she had a fascinating array of some of the “tools of her trade” ranging from special blood through facial make up for all sorts of deaths – strangulation, poison, drowning etc.

It was obvious as her talk progressed that the training involved was varied and intensive.

This talk engendered so much interest that I think it proves how fascinated we are, generally, by the macabre.

St Annes is sending two teams to the County Quiz at the end of January, this is a fun event, fortunately!

Arrangements are in hand for our Annual Lunch on February 24, and the Annual LFWI Confereance in Southport on March 8.

Some members will be going to lunch at Mytton Fold Hotel with a speaker on D.N.A. Profiling - A Forensic Tool.

The next meeting of St Annes on Sea WI, will be on February 3 at the United Reformed Church Hall, St.George’s Road, St.Annes.

Doors open at 1.30pm.

The Speaker will be Linda Tolson from Friends of the Grand who will tell us about “Stars of the Grand”.