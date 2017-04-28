Wife’s moving tribute to husband killed cycling home

A dad-of-two who was killed in a crash as he cycled home from work will be remembered as a ‘fantastic husband and father’, his wife has said.

Jonathan Lee, 36, was travelling from BrightRED Digital – the company he founded – in Preston to his St Annes home when his bike collided with a Vauxhall Astra van on Wednesday.

Jonathan Stewart Lee from St Annes, was taken to Royal Preston hospital where he sadly passed away.

Wife Susannah said: “We loved Jonathan very much.

“He was a fantastic husband and father to our two children Francesca and Madeleine and we will all miss him dearly.

“He was a very experienced cyclist and had a love for playing the guitar. He loved life and lived it to the maximum.”

Mr Lee, whose daughters are aged four and two, was riding west towards Freckleton on Preston New Road when the crash happened at 5.50pm.

Words cannot describe our loss, and he will be in our hearts forever.

He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital but the injuries he received proved to be fatal.

The road was closed for several hours while accident investigation work was carried out, and police yesterday appealed for anybody who saw Mr Lee on his bike, or the van – which was also travelling towards Freckleton – to now come forward.

Sgt Rob Gomery from the Road Policing Team said: “This was a tragic accident and my thoughts and those of all my team are with Jonathan’s family at this very sad and difficult time.

“I would like to appeal for any witnesses to come forward with any information they may have about the circumstances of this collision.

“I am particularly interested in drivers or cyclists that may have dash or helmet camera footage, that might have captured Jonathan on his bicycle or a white Vauxhall Astra van at or around the time of the collision.”

Mr Lee lived in Fairhaven as a youngster, and went to Ansdell County Primary, and was later a pupil at Lytham St Annes High School.

After moving to Preston, where he founded web design company BrightRED Media, he settled in St Annes. He is believed to have been cycling home from work – a route he had taken hundreds of times before – when the accident happened.

In a statement released through Lancashire Police, his family said: “He was a loving husband, son, and brother, devoted to his children and family. He was taken from us suddenly and too soon.

“Words cannot describe our loss, and he will be in our hearts forever.”

Tributes were also paid to Mr Lee on Facebook, with friends describing him as ‘an amazing person.’

One close friend said: “Jonathan was always full of positivity, and his positivity kept us all going.

“We’ll miss him so very much, and life won’t ever be the same without him.”

Rachel Leach added: “Jono was such an amazing person and will always be in our hearts. We will keep his memory and spirit alive.”

And Katie Heddle said he and his wife were ‘one of the most perfect couples’.

“Jonathan was such a wonderful guy and has been taken from us too soon,” she added.

Others said they feel ‘privileged’ to have known Mr Lee, and said the accident had left the Freckleton community in a state of ‘shock’.

Witnesses have been asked to call police on 101, quoting log reference number 1180 on Wednesday, April 26.

A spokeswoman said no arrests have been made and confirmed that, contrary to claims made on social media, the driver of the Astra van did indeed stop at the scene of the accident.