Woman pulled from sea in early morning rescue

A 19-year-old woman was rescued from the sea by a member of the public near to the North Pier in Blackpool, said the coastguard.

Two boats from Blackpool RNLI along with coastguard rescue teams from Lytham and Fleetwood were called out after the coastguard received multiple calls reporting the incident at around 2.20am on April 17.

The woman received first aid from coastguard rescue teams until paramedics arrived.

A spokesman for RNLI Blackpool said: "Our volunteers were called out at 2.20am after a person was spotted in the sea near North Pier. Both of our D class lifeboats launched to search the area but the casualty was helped to shore just as they reached the scene."

The woman was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital by ambulance.