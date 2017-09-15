Yet more driver misery on key route

Drivers are again being delayed by roadworks between Blackpool and St Annes.

United Utilities has set up temporary traffic lights on the northbound side of Clifton Drive North close to its junction with Kilgrimol Gardens while the water company deals with a collapsed sewer.

The latest works come just four weeks after a leaking pipe which prompted the need for three-way traffic lights further along Clifton Drive North.

They came at the same time that now-concluded longer-terms works were taking place on the Common Edge Road, the only other direct route between the resorts, and caused near-gridlock at peak times.

The new site is also close to the scene of drainage works by Lancashire County Council earlier this year, which over-ran and caused lengthy delays.

A UU spokesman said: “We are sorry for the delays to traffic but our engineers were working hard to solve the problem as quickly as possible. We hope the work will be concluded early next week but it might take longer depending on what is required.”