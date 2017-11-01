Your spooky pictures are a Halloween treat

There was some ‘spooktacular’ fun across the Fylde coast as folk marked Halloween by carving pumpkins and dressing up as witches and wizards.

The Friends of Devonshire Road Rock Gardens held a Halloween party which included members of the Dead Good Poets Society reading to children.

Family pumpkins from Kathryn Hardman

Stalls and ghoulish games added to the fun.

Young patients at Blackpool Victoria Hospital did not miss out, when they enjoyed a visit from Radio Wave presenters Hayley Kay and Scott Gallagher who gave out sweet treats.

Hayley said: “We realised there were children who could not enjoy Halloween with their friends so we wanted to make a difference to them.”

Blackpool Victoria Hospital’s Bench and E-Rostering Team held a cake sale to raise money for Blackpool Teaching Hospitals charity Blue Skies.

The team, who manage ward staffing levels, raised nearly £200 after selling the tasty treats to visitors and staff.

Meanwhile here is a selection of the best carved pumpkins, sent in by Gazette readers.