Zoo demolition revealed new elephant house

There’s a new view at the zoo after one of the former aircraft hangars on the site was pulled down.

The building, adjacent to the main entrance building and Playbarn, was demolished following a safety inspection.

Part of the zoo, including the main entrance building, is made up of former hangars dating back to the site’s use as an airfield.

The hangar which has been demolished was not in public use and plans are not currently in place to build a new structure on the plot.

Zoo staff made light of the issue in a social media post.

A statement read: “Some very nice men with clipboards and hard hats advised us that one of our old storage hangars wasn’t as structurally sound as it perhaps could be.

“So, in the interests of safety, we’ve had it taken down.

“On the plus side, it’s opened up to a spectacular view of Project Elephant”

The space where the demolished hangar stood will continue to be used for storage and for staff parking.

Blackpool Zoo is currently developing a brand new elephant house which will replace the current outdated structure.

The brand new state of the art Project Elephant is due to open this summer and will cover three acres.

It will include one of the largest indoor elephant experiences in the UK when it opens to the public in the summer.