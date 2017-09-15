Zookeeper course offered at Blackpool Zoo

Aspiring zookeepers have the chance to find out more about the job of their dreams at Blackpool Zoo.

Young people who are interested in going into the profession can now apply for a year-long course at the zoo.

The course, which will run from September 2018 until August 2019, offers students the opportunity to work alongside experienced zookeepers, assisting in the running of the zoo and undergoing health and safety training.

Students who complete the course will be awarded with a full reference, certificate and work portfolio.

People who are interested in signing up for the course are asked to email their CVs to johnpaul.houston@blackpoolzoo.org.uk under the title “REF: 18/19 STUDENT KEEPER”.