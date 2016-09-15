Blackpool and YMCA girls’ football round-up

BlackpoolFC Girls Under-16s started the new season with a dominant 11-0 thrashing of hosts St Helens.

The visitors came sprinting out of the blocks, with Beth Slater (2) and Nyah Cartwright making it 3-0 inside three minutes.

With the home side stunned and Blackpool high on confidence, the chances kept coming as Ellie Spooner, Alexis Hilton and Cartwright all went close.

With 14 minutes gone, another well-constructed goal saw Cartwright find the net for the second time.

The St Helens keeper saved well from Spooner and Hannah Gorman before another fluent move, started by Katie O’Donnell, was finished by Slater to complete her hat-trick in just 20 minutes.

Pool sportingly withdrew a player to match St Helens, who were forced to start the game with just 10 players.

However, the change had little impact as Aleysha Montgomery’s powerful right-wing run and cross was finished by Leah Fielding.

Spooner added a seventh before Honor Rogerson’s 40-yard pass gave Spooner the opportunity to make it 8-0 with just 25 minutes gone.

Pool continued to dominate in the second half and the home keeper made a string of saves before Fielding hit the post in the 52nd minute.

Pool went close on numerous occasions before Natasha Webster, relieved of her goalkeeping duties, latched on to Spooner’s through-ball to score.

The same pair combined again with the same result to bring up double figures.

Rogerson struck the bar a minute later before a good morning’s work was completed in the dying seconds as Webster’s through-ball enabled Spooner to add to her tally.

In the Under-14s section, Blackpool also earned a 5-0 win at home to Crosby Stuart.

The first-half was a tough battle, with Crosby’s keeper pulling off some fine saves.

Blackpool’s Molly Kelly opened the scoring with a powerful strike from outside the box.

Pool came out a different team in the second half, playing some excellent pass-and-move football.

This allowed Eve Whitaker to bag a hat-trick, with Bradie Onions coming off the bench to also get on the scoresheet.

Blackpool Under-13s were also celebrating after a resounding 8-1 win away at Dynamo Rangers.

Despite a strong start from Pool, it was Dynamo who scored the first goal. It didn’t last long, however, with Emily Webster equalising for the visitors.

Blackpool then went on to dominate the game, soon making it 3-1 through goals from Emily Slater and Lara Newell.

Webster benefited from a slice of luck when her shot went in off the keeper’s arm.

The score was 6-1 at half-time after an own goal and Slater’s second.

Slater added another two in the second half to take her tally to four in an outstanding win.

YMCA Under-13 Girls started their campaign with a 6-4 win over last seasons’ winners Feniscowles and Pleasington.

They continued their excellent passing football from last season and took an early lead when Isabelle Kells slotted home after fine work down the left by Georgia Norman.

They doubled their lead with a calm finish by new signing Annabelle Jackson, then Kells used her pace and skill to put YMCA 3-0 ahead.

The visitors did not give up and pulled one back only for YMCA to up their performance level and make it 4-1 when Norman fired in off the post from Honey Griffith’s pass.

It was 4-2 at the break but then Kells broke away to complete her hat-trick and Griffith capped a fine display by finding space in the area to shoot in off the post.

The visitors showed great spirit to score twice and cut YMCA’s lead to 6-4 going into the final 10 minutes.

YMCA held firm for an excellent victory, with goalkeeper Olivia Neal outstanding and brave throughout, defying injury to play the whole game.

Debutant Megan Lewis was dominant in defence as was Ellie McNally in midfield.

