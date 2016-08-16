Dream day for Fylde defender Williams

The grand opening of Mill Farm on Saturday was memorable for everyone connected with AFC Fylde, though one Coasters player will always have an extra-special reason to remember the occasion.

Steve Williams made his debut in the 1-1 draw against Brackley Town after missing out on the opening-day win at AFC Telford United through injury.

The 29-year-old defender’s day was topped off when he rose to head the equaliser – the first Fylde goal at their new home.

Williams said: “It is brilliant for me personally to get the first goal for the club at the new stadium.

“Of course we would have liked to win the first game but we had to settle for a draw.

“We are still unbeaten after a couple of games and that’s a run we want to keep going for as long as possible.”

And that means avoiding defeat at Altrincham tonight (7.45pm), one of 10 matches on a busy evening of National North action.

Williams was in the wars again on Saturday, taking a nasty blow to the eye during the historic match, but the former Bradford City man believes he is getting back to full fitness after a stop-start pre-season. “I’ve had an injury for a couple of weeks and I sat out the first game, so my fitness isn’t quite up to scratch but it will get better.

“Each game we will learn things and improve as a team, but on a personal level it was great to make my debut and I will only get fitter and stronger as the season goes on.”

Ahead of tonight’s visit to relegated Altrincham’s Moss Lane gound, Williams admitted his side still had aspects of play to work on.

He admitted: “There were plenty of simple little things we need to work on when we get back into training.

“Things like keeping possession, organisation from set-pieces – everything will get sharper as the games go by.

“It’s not easy to get back into the swing of things. You get your fitness back in pre-season but it’s nothing like playing league games.

“Overall I think the lads dealt with the pressure of the day well and showed good character to get back into the game.

“I think it’s more a point gained than two lost. And as the manager said to us, if we win at Altrincham it will look like a great point. That’s how we have to view it.”

DANIEL AGNEW