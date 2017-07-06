AFC Fylde agree to put Bradley on transfer list

AFC Fylde have agreed to put midfielder Dan Bradley on the transfer list.

It was reported last month that the 26-year-old wanted to move closer to his Birmingham base for family reasons.

And the Coasters have now confirmed that Bradley’s request has been granted.

Manager Dave Challinor said: ‘This has been a difficult decision. We have agreed to put Bradders on the transfer list.

“He asked for a move to a club nearer to his home base in the Midlands due to family circumstances after his wife became unexpectedly pregnant.

“Everyone at the club has and will continue to support Dan and his family in any way we can while he remains contracted to AFC Fylde but we have reluctantly agreed to his request.

“Dan is aware that, as a club, we have invested heavily in him and want him to stay and play a major part in our first season in the National League. As such, if he is to leave, it will be for a fee reflecting our valuation of him.”

Fylde are believed to have paid a five-figure sum to sign Bradley from Alfreton Town last September and he scored 11 goals for the Coasters last season.