AFC Fylde confirm four friendlies

AFC Fylde have confirmed four pre-season friendlies ahead of their debut season in the Vanarama National League.

Among the four, the home clash against Championship side Bolton Wanderers is sure to catch the eye of supporters.

The Coasters kick-off their warm-up matches against Marine at the Marine Travel Arena on Wednesday July 12.

They then host Rochdale at Mill Farm three days later. Fylde suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat against their League One opponents last summer.

Newly-promoted Bolton Wanderers will provide a tough test at Mill Farm on July 15 following their return to the Championship.

Dave Challinor’s side travel to National League North club Curzon Ashton in their final pre-season outing before the new campaign.

The players report back for pre-season training on Monday June 26 and the National League season will commence on Saturday, August 6.

The confirmed friendlies so far are: July 12, Marine (a, 7.30pm); July 15, Rochdale (h, 3pm); July 18, Bolton Wanderers (h, 7.30pm); and July 29, Curzon Ashton (a, 3pm).