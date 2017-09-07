Ban reduced for Fylde’s Blinknorn

AFC Fylde striker Matty Blinkhorn has had his ban reduced from three matches to two following his red card at Halifax last Saturday.

Blinkhorn will miss the National League fixtures at home to Bromley on Saturday and at Macclesfield next Tuesday. He was dismissed for stamping on Scott McManus seconds after coming on in a match Fylde lost 2-1.

The violent conduct charge was downgraded after Fylde’s successful appeal and manager Dave Challinor said: “It was petulant and Matty was wrong. But the linesman hasn’t seen the Halifax lad kicking out at Blinks, who has reacted to what happened.

“That is why we appealed because there was no way it could be regarded as violent conduct.”