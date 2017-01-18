Blackpool defender Wilson extends stay at AFC Fylde

AFC Fylde have reached an agreement with Blackpool to extend Macauley Wilson’s loan deal until the end of the season.

The teenage right-back initially signed on a youth loan in November before extending his stay until this weekend.

It has now been agreed that Wilson will spend the rest of the season with Fylde as they look to earn automatic promotion from Vanarama National North.

Wilson has started all seven league games since joining the Coasters, claiming an assist in the 3-1 win at Chorley on New Year’s Day.

And he expressed his delight on continuing his stay at Mill Farm.

Wilson said: “I’m really happy to have extended my loan. Since I came here, I’ve wanted to stay because I’ve really been enjoying my football.

“There’s a great set of lads here and the coaching staff are great too.

“I’ve loved every single minute of being here. From being at Blackpool and not playing games or even training, to now playing every week at Fylde, I’ve loved it.

“I didn’t expect to play as much as I have done to be honest.

“Fylde were flying at the top of the league when I came in, and as a 19-year-old you can’t ask for a better experience than this.

“Hopefully I’ll continue to improve by being here and playing first team football.

“I don’t know what will happen at the end of the season but hopefully there will be options out there.”

Fylde are approaching the end of a fortnight’s break between games and are still nine points clear at the top going into Saturday’s visit to Curzon Ashton. And Wilson says that the squad is focused on securing National League football next season.

“It’s a great feeling to be top of the table,” he said. “You go into every game knowing that it will be a tough game but we’re all confident that we will come out of it with three points.

“I think everyone wants to finish the job now and get promoted as quickly as possible.

“If we have to wait, then we have to wait but the main goal is to be promoted into the National League. Hopefully we can achieve that.”

CHRISTOPHER COUGHLIN