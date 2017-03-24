Challinor: Fylde must back up draws with a win

Manager Dave Challinor is hoping his men can get back to winning ways at Nuneaton Town tomorrow after home draws with promotion rivals Kidderminster and Stockport.

Challinor said he was satisfied with the last two results but wants his men to back them up with a win.

Challinor told The Gazette: “The two draws were good results because they were against two teams who are in and around the play-offs and trying to get promoted. We would have liked more points but to be undefeated from the two was the minimum.

“Now we need to back those two draws up with a win at Nuneaton to get a step closer to where we need to be. We know we’re about four steps or so away from our aim.”

Nuneaton bounced back from four straight defeats by winning three of their last five, including Tuesdays 3-1 success at Altrincham.

They appear to be safe but Challinor knows his men must be at their best. He added: “They’re mid-table and have been a bit up and down, but they were up there last year.

“They’ve had a bit of a change with their playing style but they’re a decent team.

“They had a good run when Tommy Wright took over, then had a bit of a dip but they won at Altrincham

“So like any game in this league it will be tough, and if you’re not bang at it and don’t perform to your best, there’s a real chance you won’t win.”

Challinor has no fresh injury doubts. He said: “We’ve got a few little niggles, but when you get to this stage of the season it starts to take its toll.

“You have to manage players a little bit but we shouldn’t be missing anyone from Tuesday’s game. Give it another couple of weeks and we should have some players back.

“You hope that’s the case because you need everyone fit at this stage of the season.”