Coasters have no defence for goals conceded

AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor blamed poor defending for his side’s 2-1 defeat to Sutton United on Saturday.

Two goals just before half-time left the Coasters playing catch-up, a situation not helped by Lewis Montrose’s second red card in a week before Simon Grand pulled a goal back late on.

Challinor said: “If we could have got in at half-time at 0-0 then potentially we could have tried to sort things out.

“However, we have cost ourselves the game with two shocking pieces of defending just before the break which has given us a mountain to climb.

“We huffed and puffed in the second half and made it more difficult for ourselves by going down to 10 men. From there we actually showed a bit more desire and got some belief with the goal.

“We could have got something from the game in the end but we have to show that belief from the start.

“We had a makeshift centre-half pairing but there was more than enough experience in there to deal with the goals.

“The first was a ball over the top and it was a school boy goal. From there, the experienced players had to get together and make sure we got to half-time. To concede within a minute of that was mind-blowing with the players we had out there.”

Montrose will now miss two games and Challinor added: “It was stupidity from Lewis. The first one isn’t a booking for me but regardless of that, you can’t make another tackle like just seconds later. We will now suffer for that and so will he. He has made a poor decision and I can’t defend it.”