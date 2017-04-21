Coasters’ Langley cannot wait

Captain Josh Langley says his AFC Fylde team can’t wait for tomorrow’s crunch clash at Boston United despite all the pressure of the National North promotion race.

The Coasters have seen title rivals Kidderminster cut their lead at the top of the table to four points, but Fylde will be champions if they win at Boston or get a better result than the Harriers.

It took a goal deep in stoppage time from Matty Blinkhorn to save Fylde a point at home to Bradford Park Avenue on Monday but skipper Langley insists the team are totally positive ahead of a potentially decisive weekend.

The central defender said: “We’re all excited really. It’s been a long season with a lot of hard work put into it.

“These are the games you want to play in and fingers crossed we can get the job done on Saturday.”

Langley insists success will be a team effort but he doesn’t begrudge team-mate Danny Rowe his place in the spotlight after the striker’s league record 44 goals this season.

“Rowey gets all the headlines and rightly so,” Langley added. “For a lad to score so many goals is unbelievable really but we’re all as important as one another.

“We need everyone performing well on Saturday and that includes Rowey. Hopefully he can get us one more goal on Saturday or a couple to see us over the line.”

Langley added that it isn’t only those who take the field who deserve plaudits.

He said: “The fans have been brilliant and I think promotion would mean everything to them, as it would to us.

“There are also some great people behind the scenes who work really hard. We want to make sure they all achieve their dream by getting promoted.”

After unsuccessful play-off campaigns in the last two seasons, Langley aims to leave nothing to chance.

He added: “We’re at the top of the league for a reason. It’s not luck. We deserve to be there.

“We know the play-offs are a lottery and that’s why we’re determined to get the job done on Saturday

“It’s probably the biggest game in the club’s history. We’ve been given the opportunity to claim the title and its one we’re really looking forward to.”