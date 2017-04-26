Crowning glory of Langley’s career at Fylde

AFC Fylde captain Josh Langley described Saturday’s title triumph as the “best day of his career”

The Coasters will be presented with the trophy in their final game of the season at Mill Farm on Saturday and Langley can’t wait to celebrate with the home fans.

Langley said: “It’s fantastic.

“Having been beaten in the play-offs two years running, it was probably playing on our minds a bit going into the game. But we saw it through, comfortably in the end, and we are all made up.

“It was the best day of my career to date. In contrast, missing out the last two years - particularly in the final last year – have been the worst times of my career.

“The 3-0 scoreline made it more comfortable for us and it was great to keep a clean sheet,

“Any result that got over the line ensured it would be a great day.

“We had a bit of a celebration in Manchester the next day and it was a great couple of days and I’m sure this weekend will be the same.

“Now I can’t wait for Saturday to lift the trophy in front of the fans.

The pressure is off this weekend now but it’s still a game that we want to win.”

“One of the reasons I came here originally was to get out of this league.

“When you look at the set-up, everything is going in the right direction and that’s something that I want to be a part of.

“I’m sure in the future we will reach our goal of the Football League. The chairman and the manager have given everything to this club and we all take that on board.”

DANIEL AGNEW