Dream start for Edmundson at AFC Fylde

AFC Fylde loanee George Edmundson could not hide his delight after making a dream start to life with the Mill Farm club.

The 20-year-old defender helped the Coasters earn a place in the FA Cup first round draw with a man of the match display against Wrexham, just 24 hours after signing on loan from League One Oldham Athletic.

Edmundson joined Fylde on a month loan, along with Latics team-mate Jamie Stott, and admits he turned down the chance to join Stockport Country in favour of Dave Challinor’s National League new boys.

The centre-half has featured for Oldham’s first team four times already this season and was thrust straight into Challinor’s starting line-up as Fylde beat Wrexham 1-0 to set up a first round encounter with old rivals Kidderminster Harriers.

Edmundson said: “It was a dream start for me. I wanted to come in here and make a difference, and I feel like I’ve managed to do that in my very first game, so I’m delighted.

“I had a decision to make before I joined because I could have gone to Stockport but Fylde came in last minute and I chose to come here.

“It’s a bigger team in a higher league, so it was an easy decision in the end. I trained on Friday, settled in right away and went straight into the team.

“I knew a couple of the lads already and I had played against James Hardy, but it was a big help to come in with Jamie at the same time.

“We have played a lot of games together through the youth team and up to the first team, so it’s good for me that we have come here together.

“I didn’t really mind who we got in the next round of the FA Cup.

“Ideally you would want a glamour tie against a Football League team, but anyone will do and this gives us a realistic chance of reaching the second round.

“But we are through first and foremost, and that’s the main thing.”

Manager Challinor was equally pleased with his new acquisition: “George did really well,” he said.

“We played a slightly different system and having new bodies in allowed us to do that.

“We have been short at the back all season but now we have added to the defence with George and Jamie, and they give us more options.

“It makes the selection more difficult for me personally because everyone wants to play but we now have competition for places and that can only help.”