Fylde aim to make home sweet again

The Coasters have won just one of their opening five home games and Challinor is keen to start backing up results on the road with three points on home soil.

Mid-table Woking are the visitors to Mill Farm tomorrow and Challinor is anxious for a maximum haul which will make the point picked up from the 2-2 draw at Eastleigh last weekend appear all the better..

Challinor said: “We are four without a win in the league but you can look at stats in different ways.

“For us, when we have lost games we have always picked up a result in the next game and that’s something we did really well last year too. We can take a big positive from that.

“We haven’t been finishing games off and winning the games that we should have done this season. Ultimately, the point at Eastleigh last weekend was a good one but it was tainted by other results.

“If we can get points on the road and back it up with victories at home, then that’s a recipe for success. Our sole focus is on making sure that happens tomorrow.

“Woking are in decent form but again it depends how you look at it. They have won four of their last five, but from their five away games this season they have only picked up a result of any kind at Macclesfield.

“They have lost at Tranmere, Barrow, Maidstone and Wrexham. Yes, they have won their last couple of games but they were probably fortunate at times.

“That said, they have got the results and they will come here looking to win.

“We have to break this cycle of playing well and not getting what we deserve. I still want the performance but the results have to come alongside that.

“If you asked me now if would I take a ‘Barrow-type’ performance, when we didn’t play well and got three points, then absolutely I would but if we keep the performance levels up then eventually things will start to turn for us.

“We are fifth from bottom in the table but we aren’t nervous.

“We are still just eight points off top and just three points separate the top 12, so no one is running away with it.

“Woking have shot up with a couple of wins. Halifax won three on the spin and moved up to second last week, so that’s all it takes. We just need to get that first one under our belt and that’s what we are looking at achieving tomorrow.”

The Coasters could be without three players for the Woking clash but Challinor is hopeful two of his stars are close to a return.

He added: “We are a little bit thin on numbers at the moment. James (Hardy) had a scan on his back on Thursday, just as a precaution and peace of mind for him.

“Sam (Finley) has had a flare-up of his illness and is midway through a two-week course of antibiotics, so he will miss the game. Hopefully he will be back in training next week.

“Josh (Langley) had his operation this week, and although any surgery has its risks this one was fairly straightforward because it is a (knee ligament) operation that is done so regularly now.

“He will be fine. He just has start to long road back to fitness now.”