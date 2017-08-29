Fylde fortunes changing at last says keeper Taylor

AFC Fylde goalkeeper Rhys Taylor believes his side is beginning to get the rub of the green following the 1-0 victory over rivals Barrow on Monday.

James Hardy’s second half goal – his first of the season – helped the Coasters leapfrog their opponents into the top half of the National League table.

Dave Challinor’s side secured back-to-back clean sheets and victories over the bank holiday weekend after conceding 12 goals in their opening five games.

Fylde survived a barrage of long balls into the box in the closing stages against Barrow, but Taylor was full of praise for his team-mates.

Taylor said: “We managed to get a 1-0 win and it’s the first since I joined last summer.

“It was a horrible game but a great result. I think we will have to get used to games like that in this league.

“A lot of games will be similar but the lads were a different class.

Taylor lamented the Coasters’ bad luck this season, having twice conceded injury-time equalisers inside the first month of season, but the 27-year-old is hopeful their luck is starting too change.

“A lot of the goals we have been conceding have been down to bad luck.

“The ball bounces around in the box and sometimes it falls to one of their players, sometimes it falls to one of yours.

“We have had a bit more luck over the last two games and have kept clean sheets, so hopefully we can keep this run going.”

This weekned Fylde travel to the club who came up with them from National North last season, FC Halifax Town, and Taylor is expecting a similar test from the Shaymen.

He said: “It will be a tough game – another like Monday night.

“We managed to ‘out-Barrow’ Barrow and showed another side to our game.

“There won’t be many teams that play as direct as Barrow do and we beat them at their own game, so it proves we can switch it up when we need to.”