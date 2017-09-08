Fylde fully focused for Bromley

AFC Fylde manager Dave Challinor is refusing to hold any store with the suggestion that now is just the right time for his side to take on Bromley at Mill Farm tomorrow.

Bromley come to the Fylde Coast for this Vanarama National League having lost three matches in a row, but Challinor is discounting that as a factor.

The latest defeat was a 2-0 loss at the hands of Wrexham, and Challinor has viewed a rerun of the match.

He commented: “Bromley missed a penalty in the first half and if that had gone in it could have gone either way, though in the end Wrexham got two goals in the second half.

“It was the same when they lost 1-0 to Sutton United in their previous match, another that could have gone either way.

“What I do know is that I expect a tough game regardless of their recent blip, if you do want to call it that.”

Contrary to Bromley’s recent record of defeats, which included a 5-1 reverse at the hands of Dagenham and Redbridge, they showed their potential when they made an excellent start to the campaign, including a victory over newly-relegated Leyton Orient by the remarkable scoreline of 6-1.

Fylde go into tomorrow’s encounter in 17th place in the league.

Bromley are 13th with the Coasters one place above last season’s play-off finalists, Tranmere Rovers, which highlights just what a competitive league it is.

Challinor is generlally satisfied with the way things have panned out so far, though he wants – and expects – better.

He said: “I am not happy with where we are in the league and though we have shown ourselves to be competitive at this level we should really have got more points than we have got.

“We have shown a positive attitude about the way we have been going about our work and I am confident that we can get better”

Fylde’s only major fitness doubt for the Bromley match is defender Zaine Francis-Angol.

Challinor says they will check on his wellbeing, but he is not of a mind to rush him back if there are any doubts over his availability.

Striker Matty Blinkhorn misses the visit of Bromley as he starts a two-match suspension following his red card against Halifax Town last weekend,