Fylde manager wants FA Cup win to kick-start league campaign

Manager Dave Challinor hopes his Fylde side can use their FA Cup win over Wrexham as a springboard to boost their league campaign.

Manager Dave Challinor hopes his Fylde side can use their cup win over Wrexham as a springboard to boost their league campaign.

The Coasters boss said: “The cup has come at a good time for us. We picked a strong team and it is something for us to build on.

“It’s a clean sheet and a different system for us, with some new players who have done really well and we are deservedly through to the next round.

“We haven’t prevented enough goals being scored against us this season but as a unit we looked more solid.

“We used the game to get a run going. It could have been a cup or a league game – it was simply a game we wanted to win.

“That said, we are very much looking forward to the draw. I have been fortunate enough to have reached the first round four times here.

“We have drawn Football League clubs up to now and it would be nice to get another. But I’m not going to lie – it would be nice to get the lowest-ranked team at home to give us the best opportunity to reach the second round.”

Monday evening's first round draw is due to begin at around 7.10pm and will be broadcast live on BBC Two and BT Sport.