Fylde need signings this week, says Challinor

AFC Fylde manager Dave Challinor is desperate to bring in new faces after Saturday’s humiliating 5-0 defeat away to promotion rivals Salford City.

The Coasters boss is waiting on the fitness of five of his key players, with captain Josh Langley, potential first-choice midfield trio Andy Bond, James Hardy and Sam Finley, and winger Matty Hughes all missing the trip to Moor Lane, where Fylde suffered their heaviest defeat at National North level.

Challinor’s side are still nine points clear at the top, though third-placed Kidderminster Harriers have two games in hand and visit second-bottom Stalybridge tonight.

Challinor has already brought in young midfielders Kristian Scott and Tom Holland in the past fortnight but is keen to bring in at least two more this week.

The Coasters boss said: “We are working tirelessly to bring in new faces before the weekend.

“The four who were already injured in the lead up to the Salford game are big losses for us, and if they were fit they would absolutely be starting. We also lost Matty Hughes the day before the game and he was in line to start.

“It should give others a chance to prove themselves but I don’t think there will be many knocking on my door and defending themselves after Saturday.

“We had the players in first thing on Sunday morning because the performance wasn’t acceptable. We don’t have the biggest squad, so when you have injuries you don’t have too many options.

“Every one of them believes they should be in the starting line-up. After that performance it was clear for all to see that some of them don’t deserve to be.

“I can keep telling them the same thing over and over, but if they don’t listen there’s only so much I can do. If people aren’t prepared to get stuck in and have a desire to defend and head the ball, then there’s not a lot I can do.

“Maybe the players think we are talking rubbish, I don’t know. They certainly know what happens if they don’t listen now.

“The goals we conceded were nothing to do with a lack of planning or preparation – it’s down to a complete lack of desire to get in front of your man. We failed to show that right the way through.”