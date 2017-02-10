Fylde need to learn lessons fast

AFC Fylde manager Dave Challinor is banking on his side learning harsh lessons from their 5-0 defeat at the hands of Salford City, arguably the biggest surprise of the season in Vanarama National League North.

A week on from that shock reverse, the Coasters entertain AFC Telford United tomorrow.

And Challinor said: “We have to put that result behind us; we were missing five players in the Salford match, but we didn’t defend well enough at set-pieces.

“No-one wants to lose 5-0, but as someone pointed out to me it was better to lose one match by that score then lose five matches by 1-0 and often you learn as much about your team after they have lost as you do when they win.

“We are scoring a lot of goals, but it is true to say that we are conceding too many.

“Before the Salford match we had built up a healthy goal difference, which can sometimes be as good as an extra point to the total.

“That took a bit of a hammering when we conceded five against Salford, so we will have to start trying to build that up again and put it right.

“We have shown before that we can bounce back as we did earlier in the season after losing 4-0 to Brackley.

“These things can happen and the season is not just decided by a single match, but in a season of 42 matches.”

Fylde go into the latest round of matches still in pole position, nine points clear of Salford and Kidderminster Harriers, the latter having two matches in hand.

One of those extra games, against Stalybridge Celtic, was postponed due to waterlogging on Tuesday night.

Challinor says there is still a long way to go, with points up for grabs in Fylde’s remaining 14 matches.

“A lot of teams near us will have to play against each other,” he said. “For instance, after tomorrow (against Curzon Ashton) Kidderminster have to play Chorley, Stockport County and Brackley.

Telford, who are in 19th place in the table one spot above the relegation places, include in their squad full-back Luke Higham, who is on loan from Blackpool FC until the end of the season,

Higham has made a favourable impression with The Bucks, playing all four matches so far.

The Midlanders’ ranks also include goalkeeper Matt Urwin, who had a spell at Fylde, along with another ex-Coasters’ player Josh Wilson.

AFC Fylde expect to have Josh Langley, Andy Bond and Matt Hughes available.

Challinor said: “These are players who will give us different options if we can get them back.”