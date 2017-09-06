Fylde’s Langley fights to play against this season

Fylde are still in the market to boost their defensive ranks following the losses of Josh Langley, with a long-term knee injury, and Zaine Francis-Angol, though the latter will hopefully return to training on Thursday

And captain Langley is keen to defy the odds and play again this season.

Langley, who was heartbroken after rupturing an anterior cruciate ligament against Maidenhead last month, said: “At the time I thought it was just a bit of bone bruising. The pain was quite bad but it eased off very quickly.

“However, a scan confirmed I had ruptured my ACL. I’m booked in for the operation on September 19. I worked so hard over pre-season and to get injured four games in was a huge blow.

“I’ve been at this club for three years and I can honestly say I’ve have given everything to help us get to where we are.

“It’s too early to give a timeframe for a return but I will do everything I can to make that as soon as possible. My target is to play again this season. A few people have said I can. A few have said I can’t but I want to prove them wrong.

“At the moment I can only really ice my knee and rest it. Every day is dragging but I want to come back bigger and better than ever.

“I have been coming in to see the lads rather than just sitting at home and it’s feeling good considering what I have done.

“It doesn’t feel like a big deal because I can walk on it already. I try to take the positives from the situation and I am going to use this time to really build myself up physically.

“Everyone has weaknesses and people may say that as a centre-half I need to be bigger, so I’m going to use this time to get in the gym and try a put around a stone on in weight.”

The Coasters picked up seven points from a possible nine in the three games following Langley’s injury before slipping to a narrow defeat at Halifax Town last time out.

Langley says it is difficult to watch from the sidelines.

He added: “I think the lads have done brilliantly since my injury but watching the games is very hard for me. That’s probably the worst part about the injury.

“Sometimes I just need to get away from it. I still keep track of what’s happening and ring the lads after the game because I genuinely want the team to do well, even when I’m not playing.

“Simon Grand has taken my place and I wish him all the very best. I have always felt that way and I always will.

“I want to get back in the team but for now I just want to get the operation done and start climbing the mountain that I have ahead.”